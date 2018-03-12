She took more than $8,000 in earrings from Biloxi jewelry store, police say

A woman is accused of taking more than $8,000 in earrings from a jewelry store where she worked.
Biloxi police on Sunday arrested Brooke Whipps, 32, of Pass Christian on a charge of embezzlement.
Whipps was working at Zales Jewelers in Edgewater Mall when several pairs of earrings that had been put out for sale came up missing during inventory, police spokesman Major Chris De Back said in a press release.
A felony warrant was issued for Whipps in January. She was let go from the store in October or November, De Back said.
She was booked into the Harrison County jail under $25,000 bond set by Judge Bruce Strong.
Kate Magandy: 228-896-2344, @kmagandy
