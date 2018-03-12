Brooke Whipps, 32, was arrested March 11 on a charge of embezzlement.
Brooke Whipps, 32, was arrested March 11 on a charge of embezzlement. Harrison County Adult Detention Center
Brooke Whipps, 32, was arrested March 11 on a charge of embezzlement. Harrison County Adult Detention Center

Crime

She took more than $8,000 in earrings from Biloxi jewelry store, police say

By Kate Magandy

kmagandy@sunherald.com

March 12, 2018 10:27 AM

A woman is accused of taking more than $8,000 in earrings from a jewelry store where she worked.

Biloxi police on Sunday arrested Brooke Whipps, 32, of Pass Christian on a charge of embezzlement.

Whipps was working at Zales Jewelers in Edgewater Mall when several pairs of earrings that had been put out for sale came up missing during inventory, police spokesman Major Chris De Back said in a press release.

A felony warrant was issued for Whipps in January. She was let go from the store in October or November, De Back said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

She was booked into the Harrison County jail under $25,000 bond set by Judge Bruce Strong.

Kate Magandy: 228-896-2344, @kmagandy

More Videos

Two suspects steal trailer on South Swan Road 158

Two suspects steal trailer on South Swan Road

Pause
Suspect wanted for burglaries across three states 32

Suspect wanted for burglaries across three states

Marijuana has an impact on your driving 180

Marijuana has an impact on your driving

Surveillance video shows burglar taking computer from downtown Gulfport law firm 87

Surveillance video shows burglar taking computer from downtown Gulfport law firm

Gulfport Police Chief addresses the Coast's latest school lockdown 325

Gulfport Police Chief addresses the Coast's latest school lockdown

Ocean Springs man faces capital murder charge in death of 7-month-old 45

Ocean Springs man faces capital murder charge in death of 7-month-old

He warned the FBI before the Florida school shooting. Now he's speaking out about guns. 82

He warned the FBI before the Florida school shooting. Now he's speaking out about guns.

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response 118

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response

Passionate plea to Moss Point residents: 'If you see something, say something.' 72

Passionate plea to Moss Point residents: 'If you see something, say something.'

How to catch a cold-case criminal? Maybe a DNA-based mugshot 50

How to catch a cold-case criminal? Maybe a DNA-based mugshot

Sometimes the “perfect crime” doesn't quite play out as intended. Here are some criminals who could use some practice. Nicole L. CvetnicMcClatchy

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Two suspects steal trailer on South Swan Road 158

Two suspects steal trailer on South Swan Road

Pause
Suspect wanted for burglaries across three states 32

Suspect wanted for burglaries across three states

Marijuana has an impact on your driving 180

Marijuana has an impact on your driving

Surveillance video shows burglar taking computer from downtown Gulfport law firm 87

Surveillance video shows burglar taking computer from downtown Gulfport law firm

Gulfport Police Chief addresses the Coast's latest school lockdown 325

Gulfport Police Chief addresses the Coast's latest school lockdown

Ocean Springs man faces capital murder charge in death of 7-month-old 45

Ocean Springs man faces capital murder charge in death of 7-month-old

He warned the FBI before the Florida school shooting. Now he's speaking out about guns. 82

He warned the FBI before the Florida school shooting. Now he's speaking out about guns.

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response 118

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response

Passionate plea to Moss Point residents: 'If you see something, say something.' 72

Passionate plea to Moss Point residents: 'If you see something, say something.'

How to catch a cold-case criminal? Maybe a DNA-based mugshot 50

How to catch a cold-case criminal? Maybe a DNA-based mugshot

Two suspects steal trailer on South Swan Road

View More Video