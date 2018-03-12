Rodney Boler, 40, was arrested March 11 on a charge of possession of meth.
South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Sunday, March 11, 2018

March 12, 2018 07:12 AM

Here are the felony arrests that were made on Sunday, March 11, 2018, by Coast law enforcement officials.

The charges listed were those shown on the county jail dockets at the time they were accessed by the Sun Herald.

The Sun Herald compiles these reports each day, based on the previous day’s arrests.

Felony arrests are compiled from Harrison, Hancock and Jackson County detention center dockets.

The felony arrests are only charges. They are not an admission of guilt, nor do they represent a conviction.

