James Joseph Tauzin
James Joseph Tauzin Harrison County jail
James Joseph Tauzin Harrison County jail

Crime

This Long Beach caregiver is accused of breaking the bones of a vulnerable adult, sheriff says

By Patrick Ochs

pochs@sunherald.com

March 09, 2018 05:37 PM

A Long Beach caregiver is accused of assaulting a 61-year-old man, breaking his hip and an arm, officials say.

When family members reported they had not heard from the man, who cannot take care of himself, in four weeks, an investigation was launched by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday, deputies arrested 39-year-old James Joseph Tauzin of Long Beach on two charges of felonious infliction of injury to a vulnerable adult.

Sheriff Troy Peterson said the victim had been thrown to the ground Feb. 12 by Tauzin, who is described as the caregiver. The victim broke an arm, and about seven days later, Peterson said Tauzin again threw the victim to the ground. This time, the man broke his hip.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Peterson said Tauzin did not provide medical aid, did not call for medical assistance and would not allow the victim to reach out for help.

He said deputies found the man in medical distress at Tauzin’s 28th Street address in Long Beach.

Peterson told the Sun Herald that Tauzin had been taking care of the victim for up to nine months. It’s unclear what led to the assaults.

He said the 61-year-old was is receiving medical attention at a local hospital and is in stable condition. He added the man will need surgery to repair the broken bones.

Tauzin was held at the Harrison County Adult Detention Facility in lieu of a $100,000 bond set by Justice Court Judge Diane Ladner.

Peterson said additional charges are expected.

The Attorney General’s office defines a vulnerable person as “Any person (children included) whose ability to perform the normal activities of daily living or to provide for his/her own are or protection is impaired due to a mental, emotional, physical or development disability or dysfunction, or brain damage or the infirmities of aging. This includes all residents or patients of a care facility.”

More Videos

Two suspects steal trailer on South Swan Road 158

Two suspects steal trailer on South Swan Road

Pause
Suspect wanted for burglaries across three states 32

Suspect wanted for burglaries across three states

Marijuana has an impact on your driving 180

Marijuana has an impact on your driving

Surveillance video shows burglar taking computer from downtown Gulfport law firm 87

Surveillance video shows burglar taking computer from downtown Gulfport law firm

Gulfport Police Chief addresses the Coast's latest school lockdown 325

Gulfport Police Chief addresses the Coast's latest school lockdown

Ocean Springs man faces capital murder charge in death of 7-month-old 45

Ocean Springs man faces capital murder charge in death of 7-month-old

He warned the FBI before the Florida school shooting. Now he's speaking out about guns. 82

He warned the FBI before the Florida school shooting. Now he's speaking out about guns.

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response 118

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response

Passionate plea to Moss Point residents: 'If you see something, say something.' 72

Passionate plea to Moss Point residents: 'If you see something, say something.'

How to catch a cold-case criminal? Maybe a DNA-based mugshot 50

How to catch a cold-case criminal? Maybe a DNA-based mugshot

Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2326, @PatrickOchs

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Two suspects steal trailer on South Swan Road 158

Two suspects steal trailer on South Swan Road

Pause
Suspect wanted for burglaries across three states 32

Suspect wanted for burglaries across three states

Marijuana has an impact on your driving 180

Marijuana has an impact on your driving

Surveillance video shows burglar taking computer from downtown Gulfport law firm 87

Surveillance video shows burglar taking computer from downtown Gulfport law firm

Gulfport Police Chief addresses the Coast's latest school lockdown 325

Gulfport Police Chief addresses the Coast's latest school lockdown

Ocean Springs man faces capital murder charge in death of 7-month-old 45

Ocean Springs man faces capital murder charge in death of 7-month-old

He warned the FBI before the Florida school shooting. Now he's speaking out about guns. 82

He warned the FBI before the Florida school shooting. Now he's speaking out about guns.

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response 118

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response

Passionate plea to Moss Point residents: 'If you see something, say something.' 72

Passionate plea to Moss Point residents: 'If you see something, say something.'

How to catch a cold-case criminal? Maybe a DNA-based mugshot 50

How to catch a cold-case criminal? Maybe a DNA-based mugshot

Two suspects steal trailer on South Swan Road

View More Video