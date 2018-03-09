His mother handed him the gun before a fatal shooting, Picayune police say

Picayune police say Mahala Burkett handed her son, Malcolm Nixon, the gun that eventually led to the death of his cousin, Justin Nixon.
Assistant Police Chief Jeremy Magri released more details Friday from the Feb. 27 fatal shooting.
Magri said Burkett, 65, and Malcolm’s girlfriend, 21-year-old Ashlyn Cheramie, were at the Jarrell Street home when Malcolm and Justin got into a fight last Tuesday night. He said after Justin left the home, Burkett handed Malcolm a gun “at which time it is believed he went down Jarrell Street looking for Justin while Ashlyn followed behind him.”
Magri said between 304 Jarrell Street and 203 Jarrell Street, Malcolm caught up with Justin, shooting him. He said Justin fell to the ground but then ran to 203 Jarrell Street, where he died from his injuries.
Magri said Malcolm and Cheramie returned to the home at 304 Jarrell Street before fleeing in a vehicle.
Nixon was arrested on a first-degree murder charge and held on $1 million bond, but he’s ineligible to post bond.
Burkett and Cheramie were arrested Wednesday. Burkett was held on charges of accessory before the fact of murder and hindering prosecution. Her bond was set at $200,000. Cheramie was arrested on a charge of hindering prosecution with a bond of $100,000.
Police have declined to say what led to the initial altercation.
Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2326, @PatrickOchs
