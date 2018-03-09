Gulfport police say two males used this two-tone colored 1990s model Ford F350 to steal a trailer from a South Swan Road business on Sunday, March 4.
Crime

Unknown suspects in trailer theft didn’t know they were being filmed, Gulfport police say

By Robin Fitzgerald

rfitzgerald@sunherald.com

March 09, 2018 11:53 AM

Two males in a Ford F-350 pickup used the cover of darkness to steal a trailer from a business on South Swan Road.

They didn’t realize their actions were recorded by surveillance cameras inside and outside the business, Police Sgt. Clayton Fulks said.

The trailer was stolen from DNA Underground, just east of U.S. 49.

Police released video Friday and asked for the public’s help to identify the teenagers or young adults who took the trailer about 5:30 a.m. Sunday. Those watching the video may notice a different time, but the stamp was not synched to the actual time, Fulks said.

The suspects backed into a large storage building and left with a 6-foot by 12-foot Spartan trailer, Fulks said. They used what appears to be a two-tone, 90s-model truck, he said.

They apparently took the lock and chain that secured the door, said Kenny Stokes of DNA Underground. The business does water, sewer, pipeline and communications work.

“We’re not sure if they had a key to get in or if they cut off the lock and the chain,” Stokes said. “All we know is they took the lock and chain with them.”

To give a tip, call the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898. Or give an online tip to www.mscoastcrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous when giving information to Crime Stoppers.

Gulfport Police released surveillance video of two men stealing a trailer from a business on South Swan Road on March 4, 2018. Courtesy Gulfport Police

Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews

