South Mississippi police chase may be featured on ‘Live PD’ reality show

There’s a chance the Picayune Police Department will be featured on an episode of “Live PD” this week.
The Slidell Police Department, which is one of a handful of law enforcement agencies across the country that’s highlighted in the weekly reality TV show, posted to its Facebook page on Wednesday to be on the lookout.
“If you were wondering what all the commotions was yesterday evening, it was a pursuit of a stolen vehicle, which was initiated by Picayune Police in Mississippi. The chase came through Slidell (Airport Road area), to New Orleans, back through Slidell and ended back in Mississippi after the driver ran out of gas. It might be a pre-recorded segment on #LivePD in the upcoming weeks. It will say ‘Earlier in Slidell, LA’ on the top right of the screen.”
The department added that no one was injured in the chase.
Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2326, @PatrickOchs
