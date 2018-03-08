Man on three-state crime spree gives chase in Hancock County — and he’s still on the run

He’s reportedly in the midst of a three-state crime spree that has brought him to South Mississippi, and now authorities are asking for the public’s help.
The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who reportedly stole a 2004 Dodge Ram truck in Diamondhead on Thursday morning. But that theft, Chief Deputy Don Bass said, only happened after he wrecked a Camry — which he stole on March 3 in Chambers County, Texas — near the Giterdone gas station Wednesday evening.
Bass said the chase actually started in Slidell, Louisiana, where the man allegedly stole a woman’s purse from a Walmart parking lot as she was loading groceries into her vehicle. Bass said Slidell police chased him to the state line, where Hancock deputies picked up the pursuit.
He said the man dumped the Camry near the Diamondhead gas station and ran into nearby woods to elude deputies.
The Sheriff’s office has released surveillance video and photos from D.H. Donuts, where the truck was stolen Thursday morning.
Anyone with information is asked to call Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898, central dispatch at 228-255-9191 or Hancock County Sheriff’s Office at 228-466-6900.
Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2326, @PatrickOchs
