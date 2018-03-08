Crime

A Coast man was stomped, robbed and beaten with a shotgun. Police say a woman started it.

By Robin Fitzgerald

rfitzgerald@sunherald.com

March 08, 2018 02:10 PM

Moss Point

A woman instigated an armed robbery and assault and called family members to come help after she set her plan into action, police say.

Once it was all said and done, the victim was left lying in a ditch with injuries that include being beaten with the butt of a shotgun.

It happened on Morningview Drive, a neighborhood between 2nd Street and Mississippi 63.

Billie Sherille Norman, 40, “actually started calling her brothers and cousins to get involved just after it started,” Detective Kimberlee Snowden said. “They were just around the corner.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Norman’s family knows the victim and she knows of him, Snowden said. The detective described the victim as a man in his late 20s to early 30s.

During the holdup, a shotgun was fired either at the victim or in the vicinity.

The victim had torn or cut skin on his face and his jacket had what appeared to be shoe prints. Police say the shoe prints are consistent with the man’s report that someone had stomped on him.

“He was beat up pretty badly and required medical treatment,” Snowden said.

More Videos

Marijuana has an impact on your driving 180

Marijuana has an impact on your driving

Pause
Surveillance video shows burglar taking computer from downtown Gulfport law firm 87

Surveillance video shows burglar taking computer from downtown Gulfport law firm

Gulfport Police Chief addresses the Coast's latest school lockdown 325

Gulfport Police Chief addresses the Coast's latest school lockdown

Ocean Springs man faces capital murder charge in death of 7-month-old 45

Ocean Springs man faces capital murder charge in death of 7-month-old

He warned the FBI before the Florida school shooting. Now he's speaking out about guns. 82

He warned the FBI before the Florida school shooting. Now he's speaking out about guns.

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response 118

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response

Passionate plea to Moss Point residents: 'If you see something, say something.' 72

Passionate plea to Moss Point residents: 'If you see something, say something.'

How to catch a cold-case criminal? Maybe a DNA-based mugshot 50

How to catch a cold-case criminal? Maybe a DNA-based mugshot

George County jurors say they freed a guilty woman 174

George County jurors say they freed a guilty woman

He ran away from a bondsman at the Harrison County jail and was caught nearby 90

He ran away from a bondsman at the Harrison County jail and was caught nearby

Former Moss Point resident David Wright tells people gathered at a press conference at Moss Point City Hall that they are part of the problem with the city’s crime if they don’t help police when they know something about a crime. John Fitzhughjcfitzhugh@sunherald.com

The victim told police his cellphone, cash, car keys and car stereo were stolen on Jan. 16.

Police had first arrested Norman’s brother, 37-year-old Terrence Gerome Norman, on charges of aggravated assault and armed robbery.

Billie Norman disappeared to avoid arrest, detectives said, but she was caught Wednesday after police said they received a tip on her whereabouts.

Pascagoula police arrested her in a traffic stop. Police said she had a suspended driver’s license, no insurance and a switched car tag.

Billie Norman faces the same charges as her brother.

Terrance Norman made headlines after police said he tried to escape from the Moss Point Police Department on Feb. 1.

After his arrest on the assault and robbery charges, he ran out the back door of the police station while officers were preparing to take him from a holding cell to the Jackson County jail, Interim Police Chief Brandon Ashley said at the time.

Police caught him in the parking lot and added a misdemeanor escape charge. He is free on felony bonds that total $75,000.

Billie Norman remained in custody Thursday afternoon. Her bonds total $150,000.

More arrests are likely, Snowden said. Detective Mark Peters is the lead case detective.

Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Marijuana has an impact on your driving 180

Marijuana has an impact on your driving

Pause
Surveillance video shows burglar taking computer from downtown Gulfport law firm 87

Surveillance video shows burglar taking computer from downtown Gulfport law firm

Gulfport Police Chief addresses the Coast's latest school lockdown 325

Gulfport Police Chief addresses the Coast's latest school lockdown

Ocean Springs man faces capital murder charge in death of 7-month-old 45

Ocean Springs man faces capital murder charge in death of 7-month-old

He warned the FBI before the Florida school shooting. Now he's speaking out about guns. 82

He warned the FBI before the Florida school shooting. Now he's speaking out about guns.

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response 118

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response

Passionate plea to Moss Point residents: 'If you see something, say something.' 72

Passionate plea to Moss Point residents: 'If you see something, say something.'

How to catch a cold-case criminal? Maybe a DNA-based mugshot 50

How to catch a cold-case criminal? Maybe a DNA-based mugshot

George County jurors say they freed a guilty woman 174

George County jurors say they freed a guilty woman

He ran away from a bondsman at the Harrison County jail and was caught nearby 90

He ran away from a bondsman at the Harrison County jail and was caught nearby

Marijuana has an impact on your driving

View More Video