Dion Mario Neal
Dion Mario Neal Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
Dion Mario Neal Jackson County Sheriff’s Office

Crime

Deputies found a woman screaming in the woods in Jackson County. Now a man is behind bars.

By Patrick Ochs

pochs@sunherald.com

March 06, 2018 05:24 PM

A Gautier man is in jail after an alleged assault happened about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday morning in Jackson County.

Sheriff Mike Ezell said deputies received a 911 call about a woman screaming in the woods near Old CC Camp Road off Ocean Springs Road early Tuesday. Ezell said the victim told deputies she had been physically and sexually assaulted at gunpoint before her alleged attacker ran off.

Ezell said within hours Dion Mario Neal, 41, turned himself into Mississippi Probation and Parole. He’s held at the Jackson County jail on charges of aggravated assault, sexual battery and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Ezell said the victim was treated and released from the Ocean Springs Hospital.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The case is still under investigation.

Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Marijuana has an impact on your driving

View More Video