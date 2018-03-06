He was behind the wheel drunk and sent a man to the hospital, Gulfport police say

A 28-year-old man was arrested by Gulfport police Tuesday night on a charge of aggravated driving under the influence. Police say the arrest stemmed from a car crash where another man was seriously injured.
Sgt. Clayton Fulks said police responded to a crash involving a Chevrolet Tahoe and a Chevrolet Malibu at 28th Street at 59th Avenue at 7:04 p.m. He said a man, a passenger in the Malibu, was seriously injured and airlifted to USA Medical Center in Mobile.
Fulks said Daniel Mendoza, who was driving the Tahoe, appeared to be drunk and was taken into custody. In addition to the aggravated DUI charge, Mendoza also faces charges of no proof of insurance and no drivers license. Fulks said the driver of the Malibu, a woman, was not seriously injured.
Mendoza was being held at the Harrison County jail.
Justice Court Judge Brandon Ladner set a $250,000 bond for the aggravated DUI charge. The combined bond amount for Mendoza’s other two charges equals $1,078.
The wreck is under investigation.
Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs
