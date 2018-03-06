Nearly 500 pounds of pot was found in a Gulfport couple’s RV, Kansas cops say

A trip in an RV for a Gulfport man and woman came to an abrupt halt after a traffic stop in Wichita County, Kansas.
Deputies and a K-9 found about 480 pounds of marijuana in the recreational vehicle and 12 pounds of tetrahydrocannabinol electronic cigarette cartridges, the Times Record News reports.
The long name for the product reportedly found inside the electronic cigarettes stands for THC, the active ingredient in cannabinis.
The two arrested, Jake Phong To, 39, and Loan Thi Tran, 60, are business owners and are also wanted on fraud charges in Harrison County, Sheriff Troy Peterson said.
Harrison County deputies searched the couple’s home on Old Highway 49 north of Mississippi 53 after learning of their arrests Friday in Kansas, Peterson said.
“We’re looking into their business dealings,” Peterson said.
The two own hair and nail salons, he said.
To, 39, was driving 7 mph over the speed limit on U.S. 287 South when deputies pulled him over, the news report says.
Deputies arrested To and Tran, his passenger. They were booked at the Wichita County jail about 1:30 a.m. Saturday, its jail docket shows.
Their bonds were set at $150,000.
Peterson said the local investigation continues. When they will be extradited remains unclear.
