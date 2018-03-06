Emma Lee Welch, 20, was arrested by the Pass Christian Police Department on Monday, March 5, 2018, on a charge of grand larceny.
Emma Lee Welch, 20, was arrested by the Pass Christian Police Department on Monday, March 5, 2018, on a charge of grand larceny. Harrison County Adult Detention Center
South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Monday, March 5, 2018

March 06, 2018 09:26 AM

Here are the felony arrests that were made on Monday, March 5, 2018, by Mississippi Coast law enforcement officers.

The charges listed were those shown on county jail dockets at the time they were accessed by the Sun Herald.

The Sun Herald compiles these reports each day, based on the previous day’s arrests.

Felony arrests are compiled from Harrison, Hancock and Jackson County adult detention center dockets.

The felony arrests are only charges. They are not an admission of guilt, nor do they represent a conviction.

