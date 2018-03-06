Here are the most entertaining arrests made by Slidell police on ‘Live PD’

Their videos get thousands of views — and that’s just on their Facebook page.
The Slidell Police Department is one of a handful of law enforcement agencies across the country that’s featured on the latest season of “Live PD” — which is like a modern day “COPS.”
“Based on the feedback of our citizens and police officers, an overwhelming majority are excited about us having this opportunity. This will be a great chance for our residents to see, the positive and negative, of what our officer’s deal with every single day,” SPD chief Randy Fandal told The Advocate in January.
Prior to doing the show, Slidell police posted a question to its Facebook followers: “Should we bring the A&E TV show “Live PD” to Slidell? Help us decide. If we get at least 1K likes, we know that we have the support from our local residents!”
Never miss a local story.
The post collected 277 shares, more than 18,000 views and more than 2,600 likes.
The show uses a whip-around format, jumping between “action” between six different departments. The show includes almost immediate analysis from host Dan Abrams and the “Live PD” studio.
Slidell often posts “highlights” from its time on the A&E show on its Facebook page.
Not all of the clips are outlandish or sensational. Some could be deemed heartwarming — like the time viewers collaborated to pay a homeless man’s trespassing fine — or heartbreaking, like the final clip below when you realize it’s more than just a possible drug arrest. Perhaps more interesting: Sometimes the clips lead to viewers providing tips.
Below is a sampling of Slidell’s cases on the show:
The clips make you wonder: What would “Live PD” catch on TV if it tagged along with a South Mississippi agency?
“Live PD” airs from 7-11 p.m. Saturdays on A&E.
Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs
Comments