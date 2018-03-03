Marvin Ray McMillian
Crime

Suspect dead after shooting at police during stand-off

By Yolanda Cruz

ycruz@sunherald.com

March 03, 2018 09:47 AM

Gulfport police officers attempted to arrest a fugitive wanted for a shooting, but things ended in a different shooting.

According to a release from Gulfport police, around 9:50 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 1000 block of Cleveland Avenue in an attempt to arrest Marvin Ray McMillian.

McMillian was wanted for a Gulfport shooting at the 500 block of 26th Street on Jan. 15, 2018.

The release said upon seeing officers arrive, McMillian retreated into a residence and barricade himself inside. Gulfport Police SWAT and Negotiator units responded.

Negotiators spoke with McMillian for around four hours until McMillian fired shots at officers, the release said.

Officers returned fire, striking McMillian, who died at the scene. No injuries were reported to officers or citizens.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations responded and is investigating the incident. The Biloxi Police Department Crime Scene responded to process the scene.

A woman gives a vague description about a shooting and possible kidnapping that took place at a house on 26th Street in Gulfport. John Fitzhughjcfitzhugh@sunherald.com

