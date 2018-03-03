Joseph Aaron Posey
Joseph Aaron Posey Harrison County Adult Detention Center
Joseph Aaron Posey Harrison County Adult Detention Center

Crime

He was mad a family member wasn’t home so he beat up a different woman, police say

By Robin Fitzgerald

rfitzgerald@sunherald.com

March 03, 2018 12:00 AM

D’Iberville

A family argument turned violent when a man got upset with a woman and took out his anger on another woman, police said.

It happened after Joseph Aaron Posey became upset that a family member “had left and wasn’t home when she should have been,” Police Lt. Marty Griffin said.

“Another family member got involved and he beat her up pretty bad,” Griffin said. “She’s probably going to have some scars.”

Griffin said the assault occurred Tuesday in the 10000 block of Lemoyne Boulevard.

Police arrested Posey on Wednesday on a charge of aggravated assault.

He was being held at the Harrison County jail on a $100,000 bond.

Posey, a felon, was fined in June on conviction of simple domestic assault, the jail docket shows.

He was convicted on a felony charge of selling marijuana after an arrest in 2010.

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy

Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews

