Darius Kantrell Abston
Darius Kantrell Abston Fitzgerald, Robin - Biloxi
Darius Kantrell Abston Fitzgerald, Robin - Biloxi

Crime

He kidnapped a woman and her kids during a 2-day crime spree, sex offender admits

By Robin Fitzgerald

rfitzgerald@sunherald.com

March 02, 2018 02:33 PM

Pascagoula

The kidnapping of a woman and her children. An armed robbery at gunpoint. Two home burglaries.

Darius Kantrell Abston has admitted he did it all over a period of two days in 2017.

The 28-year-old Moss Point resident is going to prison for 20 years and won’t be eligible for early release, District Attorney Tony Lawrence said.

It appears his motive was to obtain money from the woman he kidnapped, prosecutors told the Sun Herald.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Judge Robert Krebs imposed a day-for-day prison term Friday while sentencing Abston on guilty pleas in Jackson County Circuit Court.

Pascagoula police had arrested Abston, a convicted sex offender, on Sept. 29, 2017. At first, he was accused of being a felon with a firearm, failing to register as a sex offender and burglarizing a home.

Further investigation led to other crimes reported a few weeks earlier.

“This defendant’s crime spree in Jackson County is over,” ADA Justin Lavorn said in a news release from the DA’s Office.

Abston was convicted in 2008 of kidnapping a victim under the age of 18, according to the state’s sex offender registry.

On Friday, Abston pleaded guilty to kidnapping a woman and two children, burglarizing a residence and an armed robbery, all on Aug. 17, 2017.

Abston also pleaded guilty to burglarizing an apartment on Sept. 27, 2017.

All of the crimes stemmed from the same incident, Lawrence said.

Krebs also fined Abston $6,000 — $1000 for each of six criminal counts. The judge also ordered him to pay $100 to the state’s Crime Victim’s Compensation Fund.

“People have the right to feel safe and secure in their homes,” he said.

“I hope this 20-year day-for-day sentence will send a message that those who use guns to steal property and threaten others will be held accountable.”

More Videos

Gulfport Police Chief addresses the Coast's latest school lockdown 5:26

Gulfport Police Chief addresses the Coast's latest school lockdown

Pause
Ocean Springs man faces capital murder charge in death of 7-month-old 0:46

Ocean Springs man faces capital murder charge in death of 7-month-old

He warned the FBI before the Florida school shooting. Now he's speaking out about guns. 1:23

He warned the FBI before the Florida school shooting. Now he's speaking out about guns.

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response 1:59

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response

Passionate plea to Moss Point residents: 'If you see something, say something.' 1:13

Passionate plea to Moss Point residents: 'If you see something, say something.'

How to catch a cold-case criminal? Maybe a DNA-based mugshot 0:51

How to catch a cold-case criminal? Maybe a DNA-based mugshot

George County jurors say they freed a guilty woman 2:55

George County jurors say they freed a guilty woman

He ran away from a bondsman at the Harrison County jail and was caught nearby 1:31

He ran away from a bondsman at the Harrison County jail and was caught nearby

Suspect breaks in to Chandeleur Island Brewing Company 0:37

Suspect breaks in to Chandeleur Island Brewing Company

He was any kid before drugs led to prison and more 2:17

He was any kid before drugs led to prison and more

Former Moss Point resident David Wright tells people gathered at a press conference at Moss Point City Hall that they are part of the problem with the city’s crime if they don’t help police when they know something about a crime. John Fitzhughjcfitzhugh@sunherald.com

Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Gulfport Police Chief addresses the Coast's latest school lockdown 5:26

Gulfport Police Chief addresses the Coast's latest school lockdown

Pause
Ocean Springs man faces capital murder charge in death of 7-month-old 0:46

Ocean Springs man faces capital murder charge in death of 7-month-old

He warned the FBI before the Florida school shooting. Now he's speaking out about guns. 1:23

He warned the FBI before the Florida school shooting. Now he's speaking out about guns.

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response 1:59

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response

Passionate plea to Moss Point residents: 'If you see something, say something.' 1:13

Passionate plea to Moss Point residents: 'If you see something, say something.'

How to catch a cold-case criminal? Maybe a DNA-based mugshot 0:51

How to catch a cold-case criminal? Maybe a DNA-based mugshot

George County jurors say they freed a guilty woman 2:55

George County jurors say they freed a guilty woman

He ran away from a bondsman at the Harrison County jail and was caught nearby 1:31

He ran away from a bondsman at the Harrison County jail and was caught nearby

Suspect breaks in to Chandeleur Island Brewing Company 0:37

Suspect breaks in to Chandeleur Island Brewing Company

He was any kid before drugs led to prison and more 2:17

He was any kid before drugs led to prison and more

Gulfport Police Chief addresses the Coast's latest school lockdown

View More Video