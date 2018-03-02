He kidnapped a woman and her kids during a 2-day crime spree, sex offender admits

The kidnapping of a woman and her children. An armed robbery at gunpoint. Two home burglaries.
Darius Kantrell Abston has admitted he did it all over a period of two days in 2017.
The 28-year-old Moss Point resident is going to prison for 20 years and won’t be eligible for early release, District Attorney Tony Lawrence said.
It appears his motive was to obtain money from the woman he kidnapped, prosecutors told the Sun Herald.
Judge Robert Krebs imposed a day-for-day prison term Friday while sentencing Abston on guilty pleas in Jackson County Circuit Court.
Pascagoula police had arrested Abston, a convicted sex offender, on Sept. 29, 2017. At first, he was accused of being a felon with a firearm, failing to register as a sex offender and burglarizing a home.
Further investigation led to other crimes reported a few weeks earlier.
“This defendant’s crime spree in Jackson County is over,” ADA Justin Lavorn said in a news release from the DA’s Office.
Abston was convicted in 2008 of kidnapping a victim under the age of 18, according to the state’s sex offender registry.
On Friday, Abston pleaded guilty to kidnapping a woman and two children, burglarizing a residence and an armed robbery, all on Aug. 17, 2017.
Abston also pleaded guilty to burglarizing an apartment on Sept. 27, 2017.
All of the crimes stemmed from the same incident, Lawrence said.
Krebs also fined Abston $6,000 — $1000 for each of six criminal counts. The judge also ordered him to pay $100 to the state’s Crime Victim’s Compensation Fund.
“People have the right to feel safe and secure in their homes,” he said.
“I hope this 20-year day-for-day sentence will send a message that those who use guns to steal property and threaten others will be held accountable.”
