Crime

Dad arrested in Gulfport for what he did to his ‘innocent and helpless baby,’ sheriff says

By Patrick Ochs

pochs@sunherald.com

March 02, 2018 12:43 PM

A man accused of killing his 7-month-old son because he wouldn’t stop crying has been arrested in Gulfport.

Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said Corey Michael Nauck, 25, of Folsom, Louisiana, was arrested about 4 a.m. Wednesday at a family member’s home on Swan Lake Boulevard in Gulfport.

According to a St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office press release, Nauck brought his infant to a Louisiana hospital Monday with “suspicious injuries and in critical condition.”

While at the hospital, Nauck allegedly did not initially explain how the child was injured while they were at home together. The child was airlifted to a Southshore hospital and was declared dead Wednesday morning. Following an autopsy, the child’s death was ruled a homicide.

After being taken into custody without incident, according to the release, Nauck confessed to losing his temper due to the baby’s crying.

“This was an innocent and helpless baby,” St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith said in a release. “The idea that his precious life was taken by his own father is incomprehensible. Nothing is more horrific than the murder of an infant. I applaud our detectives who investigated this horrendous crime and worked to seek justice for this defenseless baby.

“Also thank you to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance while in their jurisdiction.”​

Nauck is being held at the Harrison County jail on a fugitive charge and is awaiting extradition to St. Tammany Parish, where he will be booked on the murder charge.

Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs

