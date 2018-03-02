Moss Point Police Department
Moss Point Police Department

Crime

$11 million in old fines are owed in Moss Point. Here’s how you can avoid arrest.

By Robin Fitzgerald

rfitzgerald@sunherald.com

March 02, 2018 12:25 PM

Moss Point has a problem in collecting old fines — $11 million to be precise.

The money owed comes from more than 30,000 misdemeanor warrants, court personnel said.

People who owe fines can avoid a jail stay by requesting amnesty, but only for a limited time. Amnesty allows those who take advantage of it to pay off their court fines without fear of being arrested at work, home or during a traffic stop.

Through April 30, you can request amnesty by visiting the court. By doing so, you will also avoid warrant fees and late penalties. A judge will dismiss your bench warrant and you will get a court date to make arrangements to pay your fines.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“It’s beneficial for the city to collect the fines and it’s beneficial for those who owe them to pay up and clear their record,” Interim Police Chief Brandon Ashley said.

Felony warrants don’t qualify for amnesty.

There’s a few stipulations. To qualify, you must be wanted on a misdemeanor warrant for one of these reasons:

  • Non-violent charges for failure to pay fine and costs.
  • Failure to complete an ordered work program
  • Failure to complete or comply with probation.

If you qualify, go to Moss Point Municipal Court from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. Or you call 228-475-0300, ext. 7313, for more information. The court is at 4200 Bellview Avenue.

Payments can be made in full or in partial payments. The court accepts cash, money orders and credit cards.

“Hopefully people will hear about this and take advantage of it,” Ashley said.

Closing out cases mean less people are arrested and that reduces the number of people jailed, he said. It also reduces the cost of housing inmates until they can appear before Judge Keith Miller.

The amnesty program started Thursday.

More Videos

Gulfport Police Chief addresses the Coast's latest school lockdown 5:26

Gulfport Police Chief addresses the Coast's latest school lockdown

Pause
Ocean Springs man faces capital murder charge in death of 7-month-old 0:46

Ocean Springs man faces capital murder charge in death of 7-month-old

He warned the FBI before the Florida school shooting. Now he's speaking out about guns. 1:23

He warned the FBI before the Florida school shooting. Now he's speaking out about guns.

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response 1:59

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response

Passionate plea to Moss Point residents: 'If you see something, say something.' 1:13

Passionate plea to Moss Point residents: 'If you see something, say something.'

How to catch a cold-case criminal? Maybe a DNA-based mugshot 0:51

How to catch a cold-case criminal? Maybe a DNA-based mugshot

George County jurors say they freed a guilty woman 2:55

George County jurors say they freed a guilty woman

He ran away from a bondsman at the Harrison County jail and was caught nearby 1:31

He ran away from a bondsman at the Harrison County jail and was caught nearby

Suspect breaks in to Chandeleur Island Brewing Company 0:37

Suspect breaks in to Chandeleur Island Brewing Company

He was any kid before drugs led to prison and more 2:17

He was any kid before drugs led to prison and more

Sometimes the “perfect crime” doesn't quite play out as intended. Here are some criminals who could use some practice. Nicole L. CvetnicMcClatchy

Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Gulfport Police Chief addresses the Coast's latest school lockdown 5:26

Gulfport Police Chief addresses the Coast's latest school lockdown

Pause
Ocean Springs man faces capital murder charge in death of 7-month-old 0:46

Ocean Springs man faces capital murder charge in death of 7-month-old

He warned the FBI before the Florida school shooting. Now he's speaking out about guns. 1:23

He warned the FBI before the Florida school shooting. Now he's speaking out about guns.

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response 1:59

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response

Passionate plea to Moss Point residents: 'If you see something, say something.' 1:13

Passionate plea to Moss Point residents: 'If you see something, say something.'

How to catch a cold-case criminal? Maybe a DNA-based mugshot 0:51

How to catch a cold-case criminal? Maybe a DNA-based mugshot

George County jurors say they freed a guilty woman 2:55

George County jurors say they freed a guilty woman

He ran away from a bondsman at the Harrison County jail and was caught nearby 1:31

He ran away from a bondsman at the Harrison County jail and was caught nearby

Suspect breaks in to Chandeleur Island Brewing Company 0:37

Suspect breaks in to Chandeleur Island Brewing Company

He was any kid before drugs led to prison and more 2:17

He was any kid before drugs led to prison and more

Gulfport Police Chief addresses the Coast's latest school lockdown

View More Video