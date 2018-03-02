The driver’s ed teacher at Biloxi High was arrested on a DUI charge

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 5:26 Gulfport Police Chief addresses the Coast's latest school lockdown Pause 0:46 Ocean Springs man faces capital murder charge in death of 7-month-old 1:23 He warned the FBI before the Florida school shooting. Now he's speaking out about guns. 1:59 What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response 1:13 Passionate plea to Moss Point residents: 'If you see something, say something.' 0:51 How to catch a cold-case criminal? Maybe a DNA-based mugshot 2:55 George County jurors say they freed a guilty woman 1:31 He ran away from a bondsman at the Harrison County jail and was caught nearby 0:37 Suspect breaks in to Chandeleur Island Brewing Company 2:17 He was any kid before drugs led to prison and more Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Rochelle Fischer is shares her story about the night she got busted for a DUI in Bellingham, Washington, hoping others will learn from her mistake. TheWiseDrive

Rochelle Fischer is shares her story about the night she got busted for a DUI in Bellingham, Washington, hoping others will learn from her mistake. TheWiseDrive