Crime

The driver’s ed teacher at Biloxi High was arrested on a DUI charge

By Robin Fitzgerald And Patrick Ochs

rfitzgerald@sunherald.com

pochs@sunherald.com

March 02, 2018 09:50 AM

An assistant football coach who also teaches driver’s education found himself in jail after a traffic stop.

David King, 44, who works at Biloxi High School, refused to take a DUI test after an officer pulled him over on a careless driving charge, according to the Harrison County jail docket.

A D’Iberville police officer took King into custody early Friday.

King was booked at the county jail at 6:19 a.m. Friday. He faces charges of careless driving and DUI refusal. Both charges are misdemeanors.

The Biloxi High Athletic Department confirmed King is employed with the school.

According to King’s LinkedIn.com profile, he was hired at Biloxi as the Indians’ offensive coordinator in July 2012. He previously served as the Hancock High football coach from 2008 until 2012. Prior to that he coached at West Point as the defensive coordinator.

SunHerald.com will update this report.

Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews

Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs

