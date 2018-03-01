Patrick Gibson
He took thousands from a Long Beach Boy Scout troop, cops say

By Patrick Ochs

pochs@sunherald.com

March 01, 2018 01:08 PM

A 55-year-old Long Beach man is accused of embezzling from a local Boy Scout troop, Police Chief Billy Seal.

Patrick K. Gibson was arrested on a charge of embezzlement by trust. Seal said Gibson is accused of taking at least $15,000-20,000 in funds from the troop over a three-year period, although the total could be higher as the investigation is still ongoing.

As the scoutmaster of Long Beach Troop 205, Gibson had access to the group’s checking account, Seal said.

He said Gibson was ultimately caught when another scout leader discovered discrepancies in the checking account and reported it to police.

Gibson was held at the Harrison County jail on a $10,000 bond set by Justice Court Judge Brandon Ladner.

Gibson is the second arrest connected to a Long Beach Boy Scout program in the last couple of weeks. On Feb. 15, Long Beach announced the arrest of Malcom Jamal Gee. The 26-year-old was arrested on an embezzlement charge. He’s accused of stealing between $5,000 and $10,000 from Cub Scout Pack 321, Seal previously told the Sun Herald.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the Long Beach Police Department at 228-863-7292.

Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs

