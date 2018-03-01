Biloxi police say three females stuffed merchandise in their large bags while shoplifting at Victoria's Secret on Feb. 23.
Biloxi police say three females stuffed merchandise in their large bags while shoplifting at Victoria's Secret on Feb. 23. Biloxi Police Department
Biloxi police say three females stuffed merchandise in their large bags while shoplifting at Victoria's Secret on Feb. 23. Biloxi Police Department

Crime

They walked out of Victoria’s Secret with over $2,000 in merchandise. Do you know them?

By Robin Fitzgerald

rfitzgerald@sunherald.com

March 01, 2018 10:15 AM

Biloxi

Three young women had a couple of things in common in a recent visit to Victoria’s Secret.

The alleged shoplifting suspects each carried a large bag and had a fondness for a particular brand of apparel, Police Detective Nick Sonnier said.

They walked into Victoria’s Secret and shoplifted more than $2,000 in pajamas on Feb. 23, Sonnier said.

They took Very Sexy For Her sleepwear — “knit tops, shorts and bottoms,” Sonnier said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Someone who knows the young women intimately would recognize the new apparel.

The store at Edgewater Mall called police about 8 p.m.

Surveillance cameras took pictures of them as they arrived in a vehicle, stuffed merchandise in their bags and left in the same vehicle, Sonnier said.

It’s unclear if the young women are adults or teenagers, but they each face a charge of felony shoplifting.

Investigators want to hear from anyone who recognizes them or knows where they can be found.

To give a tip, call the Biloxi Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 228-435-6112, the Biloxi Police Dispatch at 228-392-0641 or the Criminal Investigations Division at 228-435-6112. Or you can email the Criminal Intelligence Unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us.

Tipsters also can provide information anonymously by calling Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898 or online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.

More Videos

Gulfport Police Chief addresses the Coast's latest school lockdown 5:26

Gulfport Police Chief addresses the Coast's latest school lockdown

Pause
Ocean Springs man faces capital murder charge in death of 7-month-old 0:46

Ocean Springs man faces capital murder charge in death of 7-month-old

He warned the FBI before the Florida school shooting. Now he's speaking out about guns. 1:23

He warned the FBI before the Florida school shooting. Now he's speaking out about guns.

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response 1:59

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response

Passionate plea to Moss Point residents: 'If you see something, say something.' 1:13

Passionate plea to Moss Point residents: 'If you see something, say something.'

How to catch a cold-case criminal? Maybe a DNA-based mugshot 0:51

How to catch a cold-case criminal? Maybe a DNA-based mugshot

George County jurors say they freed a guilty woman 2:55

George County jurors say they freed a guilty woman

He ran away from a bondsman at the Harrison County jail and was caught nearby 1:31

He ran away from a bondsman at the Harrison County jail and was caught nearby

Suspect breaks in to Chandeleur Island Brewing Company 0:37

Suspect breaks in to Chandeleur Island Brewing Company

He was any kid before drugs led to prison and more 2:17

He was any kid before drugs led to prison and more

Iris scanner at Harrison County jail helps identify accused shoplifter who called herself Princess Diana. Harrison County Sheriff’s Sgt. Justin Richards explains how the system works and how it solved last night’s case. John FitzhughSun Herald

Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Gulfport Police Chief addresses the Coast's latest school lockdown 5:26

Gulfport Police Chief addresses the Coast's latest school lockdown

Pause
Ocean Springs man faces capital murder charge in death of 7-month-old 0:46

Ocean Springs man faces capital murder charge in death of 7-month-old

He warned the FBI before the Florida school shooting. Now he's speaking out about guns. 1:23

He warned the FBI before the Florida school shooting. Now he's speaking out about guns.

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response 1:59

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response

Passionate plea to Moss Point residents: 'If you see something, say something.' 1:13

Passionate plea to Moss Point residents: 'If you see something, say something.'

How to catch a cold-case criminal? Maybe a DNA-based mugshot 0:51

How to catch a cold-case criminal? Maybe a DNA-based mugshot

George County jurors say they freed a guilty woman 2:55

George County jurors say they freed a guilty woman

He ran away from a bondsman at the Harrison County jail and was caught nearby 1:31

He ran away from a bondsman at the Harrison County jail and was caught nearby

Suspect breaks in to Chandeleur Island Brewing Company 0:37

Suspect breaks in to Chandeleur Island Brewing Company

He was any kid before drugs led to prison and more 2:17

He was any kid before drugs led to prison and more

Gulfport Police Chief addresses the Coast's latest school lockdown

View More Video