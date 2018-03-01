They walked out of Victoria’s Secret with over $2,000 in merchandise. Do you know them?

Three young women had a couple of things in common in a recent visit to Victoria’s Secret.
The alleged shoplifting suspects each carried a large bag and had a fondness for a particular brand of apparel, Police Detective Nick Sonnier said.
They walked into Victoria’s Secret and shoplifted more than $2,000 in pajamas on Feb. 23, Sonnier said.
They took Very Sexy For Her sleepwear — “knit tops, shorts and bottoms,” Sonnier said.
Someone who knows the young women intimately would recognize the new apparel.
The store at Edgewater Mall called police about 8 p.m.
Surveillance cameras took pictures of them as they arrived in a vehicle, stuffed merchandise in their bags and left in the same vehicle, Sonnier said.
It’s unclear if the young women are adults or teenagers, but they each face a charge of felony shoplifting.
Investigators want to hear from anyone who recognizes them or knows where they can be found.
To give a tip, call the Biloxi Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 228-435-6112, the Biloxi Police Dispatch at 228-392-0641 or the Criminal Investigations Division at 228-435-6112. Or you can email the Criminal Intelligence Unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us.
Tipsters also can provide information anonymously by calling Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898 or online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
