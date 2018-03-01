Melvin Troy Floyd, 47, was arrested by the Harrison County Sheriff's Department on Wednesday, March 28, 2018, for a return to court on a charge of possession of oxycodone while serving time on a charge of possession with intent to distribute cocaine.
Crime

South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018

Sun Herald

March 01, 2018 09:37 AM

Here are the felony arrests that were made on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, by Mississippi Coast law enforcement officers.

The charges listed were those shown on county jail dockets at the time they were accessed by the Sun Herald.

The Sun Herald compiles these reports each day, based on the previous day’s arrests.

Felony arrests are compiled from Harrison, Hancock and Jackson County adult detention center dockets.

The felony arrests are only charges. They are not an admission of guilt, nor do they represent a conviction.

