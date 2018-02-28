Man wanted in Gulfport shooting turns himself into police

Gulfport police say 22-year-old LaDerrick Martin turned himself into authorities about 3 p.m. Wednesday. He was wanted on an accessory after the fact aggravated assault charge in connection to a Tuesday shooting in Gulfport.
Police responded to a report of gunshots in the 1600 block of Rich Avenue about 11 a.m. Tuesday, police Sgt. Clayton Fulks said. Police found shell casings and witnesses who said they were shot at by a group of people due to an ongoing dispute.
Ladarious Jamal Thompson, 17, was taken into custody on four counts of aggravated assault. He is being charged as an adult, Fulks said.
Catrease Letchia Hyde-Thompson, 35, Tierra Keyla Anderson, 21, we arrested on accessory charges.
Sun Herald reporter Robin Fitzgerald contributed to this report.
Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs
