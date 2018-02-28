What’s similar about 6 arrests made in George County in less than a month? Meth.

The George County Sheriff’s Office announced seven drug arrests Wednesday, with six of the charges connected to methamphetamine.
Sheriff Keith Havard said Kristin Brooke Martin, 29, of George County, was arrested Feb. 27 on a charge of possession of methamphetamine after a stolen vehicle in the parking lot of the Western Motel in Lucedale led authorities to her room. She was held at the George County jail awaiting an initial appearance in the Lucedale Municipal Court.
Paul Alexander Cone, 29, of Greene County, was arrested Feb. 24 during a traffic stop on a charge of possession of marijuana. He is held on a $40,000 bond.
On Feb. 23, 36-year-old Gregory Benitez Ludgood, of George County, was arrested following a traffic stop on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. He is held on a $15,000 bond.
On Feb. 22, Lasean Maurice Bryant, 46, of George County, was arrested on a charge of possession of methamphetamine and is held on a $25,000 bond.
Both Ludgood and Bryant were already on on bond for prior drug charges.
47-year-old Janie Marilyn Autrey, of Wilmer, Alabama, was arrested during a traffic stop Feb. 17 on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. She is held on a $10,000 bond.
Dominique Hembree, 21, of George County, and Maygen Shamae Everett, 30, of Greene County, were arrested Feb. 2 during a traffic stop on charges of possession of methamphetamine. They are each held on $2,500 bonds.
The arrests were made in cooperation between the sheriff’s office, the Lucedale Police Department and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics as part of the Southeast Mississippi Narcotics Task Force.
Havard said the investigations are ongoing. Anyone with more information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 601-947-4811 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.
Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs
