Christina Maria Cotter
Christina Maria Cotter Jackson County Adult Detention Center
Christina Maria Cotter Jackson County Adult Detention Center

Crime

She was peddling ‘poison’ between the Coast and Jackson, DA says

By Robin Fitzgerald

rfitzgerald@sunherald.com

February 28, 2018 02:17 PM

Pascagoula

A Vicksburg woman had enough meth in her car for 200 to 300 doses when narcotics officers pulled her over in a traffic stop on Interstate 10.

By her own admission, she had been making trips from Jackson to Vicksburg to the Mississippi Coast when officers pulled her over in Jackson County in 2016.

Christina Marie Cotter, 38 and a felon, also had a firearm.

Judge Kathy King Jackson ordered her to serve 15 years in prison at her sentencing Tuesday in Jackson County Circuit Court, District Attorney Tony Lawrence said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team arrested Cotter in a traffic stop on Dec. 12, 2016.

She had about 90 grams of meth. That amount could yield up to 300 doses for people who don’t smoke it regularly, narcotics agents say.

Cotter had been convicted on a drug possession charge in Warren County in 2014, a prosecutor said.

Jackson sentenced Cotter on guilty pleas to trafficking of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a felon.

The judge imposed a 25-year prison term on the trafficking charge and suspended 10 years, leaving 15 to serve.

Cotter received the maximum penalty of 10 years on the firearm charge and Jackson ordered the sentences to be served at the same time, Lawrence said in a news release.

Jackson also fined Cotter $3,000 and charged her with court costs.

“Because of the diligence of the SMMET interdiction team and investigators, this drug dealer is now off our streets,” Lawrence said.

“The poison drug dealers peddle in our communities cause addiction, an increase in crime and disruption of families. A line has been drawn and drug dealers are going to jail.”

The SMMET is composed of police from Pascagoula, Ocean Springs and Moss Point and deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. The team looks for illegal drug activity and works with federal agents on cases that may be prosecuted at the federal level.

More Videos

Gulfport Police Chief addresses the Coast's latest school lockdown 5:26

Gulfport Police Chief addresses the Coast's latest school lockdown

Pause
Ocean Springs man faces capital murder charge in death of 7-month-old 0:46

Ocean Springs man faces capital murder charge in death of 7-month-old

He warned the FBI before the Florida school shooting. Now he's speaking out about guns. 1:23

He warned the FBI before the Florida school shooting. Now he's speaking out about guns.

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response 1:59

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response

Passionate plea to Moss Point residents: 'If you see something, say something.' 1:13

Passionate plea to Moss Point residents: 'If you see something, say something.'

How to catch a cold-case criminal? Maybe a DNA-based mugshot 0:51

How to catch a cold-case criminal? Maybe a DNA-based mugshot

George County jurors say they freed a guilty woman 2:55

George County jurors say they freed a guilty woman

He ran away from a bondsman at the Harrison County jail and was caught nearby 1:31

He ran away from a bondsman at the Harrison County jail and was caught nearby

Suspect breaks in to Chandeleur Island Brewing Company 0:37

Suspect breaks in to Chandeleur Island Brewing Company

He was any kid before drugs led to prison and more 2:17

He was any kid before drugs led to prison and more

Sometimes the “perfect crime” doesn't quite play out as intended. Here are some criminals who could use some practice. Nicole L. CvetnicMcClatchy

Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Gulfport Police Chief addresses the Coast's latest school lockdown 5:26

Gulfport Police Chief addresses the Coast's latest school lockdown

Pause
Ocean Springs man faces capital murder charge in death of 7-month-old 0:46

Ocean Springs man faces capital murder charge in death of 7-month-old

He warned the FBI before the Florida school shooting. Now he's speaking out about guns. 1:23

He warned the FBI before the Florida school shooting. Now he's speaking out about guns.

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response 1:59

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response

Passionate plea to Moss Point residents: 'If you see something, say something.' 1:13

Passionate plea to Moss Point residents: 'If you see something, say something.'

How to catch a cold-case criminal? Maybe a DNA-based mugshot 0:51

How to catch a cold-case criminal? Maybe a DNA-based mugshot

George County jurors say they freed a guilty woman 2:55

George County jurors say they freed a guilty woman

He ran away from a bondsman at the Harrison County jail and was caught nearby 1:31

He ran away from a bondsman at the Harrison County jail and was caught nearby

Suspect breaks in to Chandeleur Island Brewing Company 0:37

Suspect breaks in to Chandeleur Island Brewing Company

He was any kid before drugs led to prison and more 2:17

He was any kid before drugs led to prison and more

Gulfport Police Chief addresses the Coast's latest school lockdown

View More Video