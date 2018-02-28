She was peddling ‘poison’ between the Coast and Jackson, DA says

A Vicksburg woman had enough meth in her car for 200 to 300 doses when narcotics officers pulled her over in a traffic stop on Interstate 10.
By her own admission, she had been making trips from Jackson to Vicksburg to the Mississippi Coast when officers pulled her over in Jackson County in 2016.
Christina Marie Cotter, 38 and a felon, also had a firearm.
Judge Kathy King Jackson ordered her to serve 15 years in prison at her sentencing Tuesday in Jackson County Circuit Court, District Attorney Tony Lawrence said.
Never miss a local story.
The South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team arrested Cotter in a traffic stop on Dec. 12, 2016.
She had about 90 grams of meth. That amount could yield up to 300 doses for people who don’t smoke it regularly, narcotics agents say.
Cotter had been convicted on a drug possession charge in Warren County in 2014, a prosecutor said.
Jackson sentenced Cotter on guilty pleas to trafficking of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a felon.
The judge imposed a 25-year prison term on the trafficking charge and suspended 10 years, leaving 15 to serve.
Cotter received the maximum penalty of 10 years on the firearm charge and Jackson ordered the sentences to be served at the same time, Lawrence said in a news release.
Jackson also fined Cotter $3,000 and charged her with court costs.
“Because of the diligence of the SMMET interdiction team and investigators, this drug dealer is now off our streets,” Lawrence said.
“The poison drug dealers peddle in our communities cause addiction, an increase in crime and disruption of families. A line has been drawn and drug dealers are going to jail.”
The SMMET is composed of police from Pascagoula, Ocean Springs and Moss Point and deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. The team looks for illegal drug activity and works with federal agents on cases that may be prosecuted at the federal level.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
Comments