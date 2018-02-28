Pearl River County law enforcement was asking for the public’s help in locating Dalton Jaymes Jordan. The 16-year-old turned himself into authorities in Kissimmee, Florida, Wednesday morning.
Crime

The 16-year-old Snapchat felon from Pearl River County is now in jail

By Patrick Ochs

February 28, 2018 12:37 PM

After being on the lam for more than three weeks, a Pearl River County juvenile wanted in connection to the theft of guns in Carriere has turned himself into authorities.

Pearl River County Chief Investigator Marc Ogden said Dalton Jaymes Jordan, 16, surrendered to authorities Wednesday morning in Kissimmee, Florida, where he was believed to be staying with family.

Ogden said Jordan’s being held, awaiting extradition.

Ogden said officials received a call on Feb. 7 that Jordan and a male teenage friend had stolen two handguns, an AK-47, cash and two pairs of shoes from a home on George Wise Road in Carriere. He said the victim’s granddaughter, who lives at the home, had let the teenage boys into the home. Ogden said Jordan later posted a photo with the guns and his friend to his Snapchat account.

Authorities don’t typically identify juvenile offenders, but Ogden said Jordan was certified as an adult last year after being convicted of two commercial burglaries in November.

Jordan was serving a seven-year post-release probation sentence with the Mississippi Department of Corrections as a result of the convictions.

Ogden described the probation as the teen’s last chance to straighten up or go to jail.

“He couldn’t,” Ogden said. “Three months later, we’re charging him with multiple felonies.”

Ogden said Jordan faces charges of grand larceny, conspiracy to commit grand larceny, causing or directing a juvenile to commit a felony crime and three counts of possession of a weapon after felony conviction.

PRC authorities are also looking for Jordan’s 19-year-old girlfriend, Payton Colon, who they say was hiding him. She’s facing a charge of hindering prosecution, Ogden said. The charge carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in jail.

Anyone with information pertaining to the whereabouts of Colon is asked to call 601-795-2241. You can also call Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here's what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs

