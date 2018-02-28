After Gulfport teen shot himself, his mom and brother have been arrested in another shooting

The mother of a 16-year-old fatally shot while making a video with friends is now accused of being involved in a shooting in an argument over her son’s death, police say.
Catrease Litcheia Hyde-Thompson has been arrested with two young adults in connection with shots fired at four people Tuesday.
No one was injured in the shooting on Rich Avenue near 16th Street in west Gulfport. A fourth suspect was being sought Wednesday.
Police say the alleged shooter is 17-year-old Laderius Thompson. He is Catrease Thompson’s older son.
The shooting “involved an ongoing dispute from a fallout involving the death of her son,” Gulfport Police Sgt. Clayton Fulks confirmed.
Catrease Thompson’s second-oldest son, Damien Thompson Jr., died Feb. 3. Police say he and some friends were holding a handgun and making a video when the weapon Damien was holding went off, shooting him in the chest.
Damien and two 15-year-olds had planned to upload the video to social media, police say. He was shot at a home on Ponderosa Drive in the Villa Del Ray neighborhood.
Police ruled the teen’s death as accidental.
Damien and Laderius were raised in Villa Del Ray by their grandmother, Leslie Thompson.
Police say Laderius is charged as an adult in Tuesday’s shooting. He faces four counts of aggravated assault.
Police also arrested Catrease Thompson, 35, and Tierra Keyla Anderson, 21, on Tuesday. The women each face a charge of accessory after the fact to aggravated assault.
All but Martin live in Gulfport, Fulks said.
Ladderick Martin, 22, is sought on an accessory charge. Police say his last known address is in Biloxi and he is considered armed and dangerous.
Police described Martin as, 22, 6 feet tall, 175 pounds and having black hair and brown eyes.
To give a tip on Martin’s whereabouts, call the Gulfport Police Department at (228) 868-5959. Or give an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at www.mscoastcrimestoppers.com or by telephone at 1-877-787-5898.
Justtice Court Judge Melvin Ray set Ladarius Thompson’s bond at $200,000.
Ray set bonds of $25,000 each for Catrease Thompson and Tierra Anderson.
The Thompson brothers’ father, Damien Thompson’s namesake, was shot to death in 2013 a street away from where Damien is said to have shot himself earlier this month.
“It’s a repeat for me,” Leslie Thompson, their grandmother, said after Damien died.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
