Laderrick Martin
Laderrick Martin Gulfport Police Department
Laderrick Martin Gulfport Police Department

Crime

Man sought in Gulfport shooting may be armed, cops say. Three others have been arrested.

By Robin Fitzgerald

rfitzgerald@sunherald.com

February 28, 2018 10:45 AM

Gulfport

Police are searching for a man who fired shots at four people and have arrested three others allegedly involved in the shooting.

The shooting was reported about 11 a.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of Rich Avenue, Police Sgt. Clayton Fulks said.

Police have an arrest warrant for Laderrick Martin, 22. He is sought on a charge of accessory after the fact to aggravated assault.

Police say you shouldn’t approach Martin if you see him because he may be armed.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Police described him as 6 feet tall, 175 pounds and with black hair and brown eyes.

Ladarious Jamal Thompson, 17, was taken into custody on four counts of aggravated assault. He is being charged as an adult, Fulks said.

Arrested on accessory charges were Catrease Letchia Hyde-Thompson, 35, Tierra Keyla Anderson, 21.

More Videos

Gulfport Police Chief addresses the Coast's latest school lockdown 5:26

Gulfport Police Chief addresses the Coast's latest school lockdown

Pause
Ocean Springs man faces capital murder charge in death of 7-month-old 0:46

Ocean Springs man faces capital murder charge in death of 7-month-old

He warned the FBI before the Florida school shooting. Now he's speaking out about guns. 1:23

He warned the FBI before the Florida school shooting. Now he's speaking out about guns.

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response 1:59

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response

Passionate plea to Moss Point residents: 'If you see something, say something.' 1:13

Passionate plea to Moss Point residents: 'If you see something, say something.'

How to catch a cold-case criminal? Maybe a DNA-based mugshot 0:51

How to catch a cold-case criminal? Maybe a DNA-based mugshot

George County jurors say they freed a guilty woman 2:55

George County jurors say they freed a guilty woman

He ran away from a bondsman at the Harrison County jail and was caught nearby 1:31

He ran away from a bondsman at the Harrison County jail and was caught nearby

Suspect breaks in to Chandeleur Island Brewing Company 0:37

Suspect breaks in to Chandeleur Island Brewing Company

He was any kid before drugs led to prison and more 2:17

He was any kid before drugs led to prison and more

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy

To give a tip, call the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959. Or contact Crime Stoppers at www.mscoastcrimestoppers.com or by telephone at 1- (877) 787-5898.

SunHerald.com is working on an updated report.

Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Gulfport Police Chief addresses the Coast's latest school lockdown 5:26

Gulfport Police Chief addresses the Coast's latest school lockdown

Pause
Ocean Springs man faces capital murder charge in death of 7-month-old 0:46

Ocean Springs man faces capital murder charge in death of 7-month-old

He warned the FBI before the Florida school shooting. Now he's speaking out about guns. 1:23

He warned the FBI before the Florida school shooting. Now he's speaking out about guns.

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response 1:59

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response

Passionate plea to Moss Point residents: 'If you see something, say something.' 1:13

Passionate plea to Moss Point residents: 'If you see something, say something.'

How to catch a cold-case criminal? Maybe a DNA-based mugshot 0:51

How to catch a cold-case criminal? Maybe a DNA-based mugshot

George County jurors say they freed a guilty woman 2:55

George County jurors say they freed a guilty woman

He ran away from a bondsman at the Harrison County jail and was caught nearby 1:31

He ran away from a bondsman at the Harrison County jail and was caught nearby

Suspect breaks in to Chandeleur Island Brewing Company 0:37

Suspect breaks in to Chandeleur Island Brewing Company

He was any kid before drugs led to prison and more 2:17

He was any kid before drugs led to prison and more

Gulfport Police Chief addresses the Coast's latest school lockdown

View More Video