Man sought in Gulfport shooting may be armed, cops say. Three others have been arrested.

Police are searching for a man who fired shots at four people and have arrested three others allegedly involved in the shooting.
The shooting was reported about 11 a.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of Rich Avenue, Police Sgt. Clayton Fulks said.
Police have an arrest warrant for Laderrick Martin, 22. He is sought on a charge of accessory after the fact to aggravated assault.
Police say you shouldn’t approach Martin if you see him because he may be armed.
Police described him as 6 feet tall, 175 pounds and with black hair and brown eyes.
Ladarious Jamal Thompson, 17, was taken into custody on four counts of aggravated assault. He is being charged as an adult, Fulks said.
Arrested on accessory charges were Catrease Letchia Hyde-Thompson, 35, Tierra Keyla Anderson, 21.
To give a tip, call the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959. Or contact Crime Stoppers at www.mscoastcrimestoppers.com or by telephone at 1- (877) 787-5898.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
