Crime

Mom uses hidden camera to catch Gulfport man sexually assaulting her daughter, DA says

By Patrick Ochs

pochs@sunherald.com

February 26, 2018 03:35 PM

A Coast woman used a hidden camera to catch a man sexually assaulting her daughter in 2015, the district attorney said.

Michael Jordan, 48, of Gulfport was recently sentenced to 30 years in prison without the option for parole or early release after being convicted on four counts of sexual battery, District Attorney Joel Smith announced Friday in a press release.

“The mother of the minor victim discovered a video depicting the victim and the defendant having inappropriate contact,” Smith said in a release. “The mother had been suspicious that something wrong was occurring so she purchased a hidden camera that captured the inappropriate contact.”

Smith said the 15-year-old victim told authorities Jordan had been engaging in sexual misconduct against her for several months.

“The victim courageously took the stand for over three hours of questioning and detailed how the defendant manipulated her into participating in the sexual activity with him,” Assistant District Attorney Matthew Burrell said.

During the trial, the jury also heard an audio recording from when the victim’s mother confronted Jordan.

“During that recording, the mother informs the defendant that she had the hidden camera and had provided the video recording to the police,” Burrell said. “The defendant responded by saying he was ‘fixing to go to jail.’”

Burrell said a sexual assault kit was collected after the discovery of the crime but “due to the time lapse between the last sexual encounter and when the sexual assault kit was collected, no physical evidence was found on the samples.”

The jury deliberated for about 90 minutes prior to convicting Jordan.

During sentencing, Circuit Court Judge Larry Bourgeois told Jordan he had ruined the family and had taken the victim’s dignity away by his actions.

Jordan will have to serve the full 30 years.

“The victim and her mother should be commended for showing bravery and resolve throughout the entire prosecution of this case,” Smith said. “The protection of our children is the utmost priority and we are hopeful that this defendant’s conviction and incarceration will assist the victim in moving forward with her life.”

