Two children under 10 robbed at gunpoint in New Orleans

Two children ages 10 and under were robbed at gunpoint on Saturday afternoon, according to the New Orleans Police Department.
The first incident happened about 1:15 p.m. in the 7200 block of Culpepper Drive in New Orleans East. The victim, an 8-year-old boy, was approached by a man who stated “Give me the keys,” police said.
NOPD said the victim responded “No,” but the subject then pulled out a gun and stated: “Give me the keys or I will kill you.”
