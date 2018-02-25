Sun Herald file
Crime

Two children under 10 robbed at gunpoint in New Orleans

By Della Hasselle

The New Orleans Advocate

February 25, 2018 02:31 PM

Two children ages 10 and under were robbed at gunpoint on Saturday afternoon, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

The first incident happened about 1:15 p.m. in the 7200 block of Culpepper Drive in New Orleans East. The victim, an 8-year-old boy, was approached by a man who stated “Give me the keys,” police said.

NOPD said the victim responded “No,” but the subject then pulled out a gun and stated: “Give me the keys or I will kill you.”

