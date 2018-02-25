Rodney Antone Stewart, 39, was arrested Feb. 24, 2018, on two charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, transfer or distribute.
South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018

February 25, 2018 10:51 AM

Here are the felony arrests that were made on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, by Mississippi Coast law enforcement officers.

The charges listed were those shown on county jail dockets at the time they were accessed by the Sun Herald.

The Sun Herald compiles these reports each day, based on the previous day’s arrests.

Felony arrests are compiled from Harrison, Hancock and Jackson County adult detention center dockets.

The felony arrests are only charges. They are not an admission of guilt, nor do they represent a conviction.

