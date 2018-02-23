Trey Hugh Tillery
Crime

Gulfport man admitted shooting another man in front of fiance and friends at Buoys Bar

By Patrick Ochs

pochs@sunherald.com

February 23, 2018 03:49 PM

There’s finally a resolution to the 2014 shooting at Buoys Bar in Bay St. Louis.

Trey Hugh Tillery, 24, of Gulfport, pleaded guilty this week to two counts of aggravated assault before Circuit Judge Christopher Schmidt at the Hancock County Courthouse.

The charges stem from a Dec. 21, 2014 shooting that happened about 1:30 a.m. at the bar in downtown Bay St. Louis.

Assistant District Attorney Chris Daniel said the bar’s owner and another employee — at whom Tillery also shot — apprehended and disarmed the Gulfport man after he attempted to flee the scene.

Witnesses said Tillery was standing on the entrance ramp when he fired two shots from a .40 Glock handgun into the leg and foot of a victim, who was standing on the front deck of the bar with his fiance and friends. Daniel said Tillery then fired two more shots as he fled before being apprehended. The victim was taken to Memorial Hospital at Gulfport where he was treated for his wounds.

“The defendant alleged that the first victim struck him in the face and provoked the assault, however, no witness in the bar supported this allegation,” Daniel said.

Daniel said the case was drawn out because Tillery’s attorney “expressed concerns regarding mental health and petitioned the court for a psychiatric examination.”

Prior to accepting the plea, Schmidt found Tillery competent to enter a plea of guilty or proceed to trial, Daniel said.

Tillery’s sentencing is scheduled for April 26.

Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs

