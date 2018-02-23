Vancleave man violated a family’s trust by assaulting a 14-year-old, DA says

A Vancleave man will spend 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to two charges of sexual battery.
Sterling Ralph Davidson, 28, pleaded guilty Thursday in Judge Dale Harkey’s courtroom. He was sentenced to 30 years, with 15 to serve without possibility of parole, followed by 15 years of probation, five of which will be supervised.
Davidson had been indicted for sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl who was a friend of the family on Jan. 18, 2016, in Jackson County. The victim came forward the next day and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office began investigating.
District Attorney Tony Lawrence said he hoped the sentence serves as a deterrent to others.
“The family trusted this defendant with the most precious thing they treasured,” Lawrence said. “He violated their trust and sexually abused the victim. I hope 15 years day for day will deter others from violating a family’s trust and help protect other children.”
He was fined $3,000, will pay court costs and will pay $1,000 to the Mississippi Children’s Trust Fund and $250 to the Crime Victim’s Compensation Fund.
He also will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.
