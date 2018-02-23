Jerry Daniel Garth, 28, was arrested by the Waveland Police Department on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor charge of leaving the scene of an accident.
South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018

February 23, 2018 09:52 AM

Here are the felony arrests that were made on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, by Mississippi Coast law enforcement officers.

The charges listed were those shown on county jail dockets at the time they were accessed by the Sun Herald.

The Sun Herald compiles these reports each day, based on the previous day’s arrests.

Felony arrests are compiled from Harrison, Hancock and Jackson County adult detention center dockets.

The felony arrests are only charges. They are not an admission of guilt, nor do they represent a conviction.

Sometimes the “perfect crime” doesn't quite play out as intended. Here are some criminals who could use some practice. Nicole L. CvetnicMcClatchy

