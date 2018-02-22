Three more Coast students arrested after threats at two schools

Three more Coast high school students have been arrested after allegedly making threats.

Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said a 15-year-old Harrison Central High School student was arrested Thursday on a charge of posting an injurious message.

Peterson said school resource officers received a complaint and a photograph from an Instagram account that made threats to harm students at HCHS. The officers were then able to identify the suspect, who was arrested and booked into the Harrison County Juvenile Detention Facility. The 15-year-old was being held pending a hearing in front of the Family Court Judge.

Earlier Thursday, Ocean Springs High School posted a release to its website stating the district was working with law enforcement regarding a threat made at the school.

Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said two ninth-grade boys were arrested after allegedly making threats against the school. He said the 14- and 16-year-old boys were heard Tuesday morning talking about “shooting up the high school.” Ezell said another student overheard the conversation and notified a school resource officer.

Ezell said the younger boy was arrested Wednesday night and the 16-year-old was arrested Thursday afternoon.

Both boys are being held at the Jackson County Youth Court.

The investigation is ongoing.