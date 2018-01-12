D'Iberville police are asking for the public's help to identify the person seen in the left photo. Police believe five people in two vehicles, some in a white Nissan car and some in a gray truck, are wanted in connection to a string of auto burglaries in the Cypress Creek neighborhood. The man in the photo is one of the five people wanted in connection with the auto burglaries, police say.
Crime

They left their cars unlocked and 5 burglars helped themselves, D’Iberville cops say

By Justin Mitchell

jmitchell@sunherald.com

January 12, 2018 06:13 PM

D’Iberville police are asking for the public’s help to identify five people they say took items and cash from unlocked vehicles in a subdivision.

An officer found the rear hatch door of an SUV open in the driveway of a residence in the Cypress Creek Subdivision around 3:45 a.m. Tuesday, said Capt. Marty Griffin.

Officers investigated further and found that three other vehicles were burglarized, Griffin said, and one resident reported a truck was stolen from a driveway in the same neighborhood. One victim reported a small amount of cash was taken from one of the vehicles.

Griffin said all of the vehicles were left unlocked and the keys for the pickup truck were left inside the vehicle. The truck was recovered a short time later on Daisy Vestry Road in Jackson County.

Video surveillance recovered shows five people were involved in burglarizing the vehicles and taking the truck, Griffin said. Footage from a nearby businesses shows the suspects were in two separate vehicles.

Police are asking for anyone with information about the burglaries to call the D’Iberville Police Department at 228-396-4252, or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898. Tips can also be submitted online at www.mscoastcrimestoppers.com.

Justin Mitchell: 228-604-0705, @JustinMitchell_

