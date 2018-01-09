Who fired shots into a crowd at this Coast nightclub? Witnesses won’t help, police chief says

Investigators believe two men wounded by gunfire inside Club Tipsy were scrambling to seek cover when shots were fired in front of dozens of nightclub patrons.
No arrests have been made from Saturday night’s shooting at the late-night dance club on Shortcut Road.
Witnesses aren’t cooperating, Moss Point Police Chief Calvin Hutchins said Tuesday.
“No one is telling us who was arguing, any names or any details we could use to figure this out,” he said.
It’s still unclear if there were multiple shooters, but witnesses have said an argument escalated into a fight, followed by the sounds of gunfire, Hutchins said.
“We’re still trying to talk to witnesses, but in a case like this, when you have people inside of an establishment like that, people don’t come forward with the information we need.”
Hutchins said some 50 to 60 people were in the dance club. The bar, near the east end of Frederick Street, was previously known as Paradise Lounge.
A patrol officer had driven into the parking lot about 11:30 p.m. when he heard shots coming from inside the building, Hutchins said. The officer called for backup and police went in and found the two men suffering from gunshot wounds that didn’t appear to be life-threatening.
Investigators don’t believe the wounded men were the intended targets.
“They were running to get out of harm’s way,” Hutchins said.
An Acadian Ambulance crew took the men to Singing River Hospital, where they were treated and later released.
Hutchins said he hopes one of two things will happen: That someone does the right thing by calling police with details or by giving an anonymous tip to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers.
Police need information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, Hutchins said.
Crime Stoppers, which offers rewards of up to $1,000 for information leading to a felony arrest, allows tipsters to remain anonymous, even while collecting a cash reward.
To give a tip, call the Moss Point Police Department at 228-475-1711, or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898. Or give a tip online, also anonymously, at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.
Meanwhile, the investigation continues using evidence collected at the scene.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
