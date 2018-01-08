It’s not his first DUI, but he had kids in the car with him this time, Bay police say

A driver who allegedly left the scene of a hit-and-run with minor damages may have had at least two reasons to keep driving.
Gerald Bernard Banks was impaired and had two children as passengers when he fled from Mississippi 603 and Kiln Waveland Cutoff Road about 5:53 p.m. Saturday, Deputy Police Chief Alvin Kingston said.
The children are ages 2 and 8, Kingston said.
It’s not the first time that Banks has been arrested on a DUI charge.
Never miss a local story.
Bay police arrested him Saturday night on charges of DUI fourth offense and child endangerment — both felonies — and misdemeanor charges of failing to stop for law enforcement officers and leaving the scene of an accident.
Banks was involved in two-vehicle crash at 603 and Kiln Waveland Cutoff, which caused minor damages to both vehicles, Kingston said.
A passenger in the other vehicle complained of neck pain, he said, and she asked to be taken to a hospital by ambulance. She was released from the hospital.
Officers found Banks driving on Washington Street and he failed to pull over, Kingston said.
Banks soon stopped at a home in the 600 block of Union Street, where he was taken into custody.
He faces a child endangerment charge because he was driving impaired with children on board, Kingston said.
Banks was being held at the Hancock County jail on Monday. His bonds on the felonies total $26,000.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
Comments