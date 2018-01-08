He fought back during an attack involving a gun and machete, cops say. One man is dead.

A woman who struck a property owner with a machete in an incident that led to a death has been arrested on charges of aggravated assault and trespassing, Police Chief Kellum Fairley said.
Police arrested Teresa Bohanon, 42, Sunday after she and Samuel Rouse assaulted the property owner and refused to leave his land off U.S. 98 near Lamar Street, Fairley said.
Rouse, 54, of Lucedale, died of a gunshot wound to the neck, he said.
Police had responded to a 911 call about 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
A property owner and his fiance had gone to his land to remove belongings from an abandoned shed and mobile home when they realized his property had been vandalized, Fairley said.
His fiance saw a couple in the yard and he confronted them, Fairley said, and Rouse reportedly pulled out his gun and fired a shot.
Bohanon fought and bit the property owner and cut him with a machete while Rouse assaulted him with the butt of his handgun, Fairley said.
The property owner ordered them to stop or he’d shoot, and pulled out his own gun and fired it, striking Rouse, while they were still assaulting him, he said.
The property owner was taken to George County Regional Hospital for treatment. His injuries were not life-threatening.
Rouse’s body was taken to the Mississippi Forensics Laboratory near Jackson for an autopsy.
Bohanon was booked at the George County jail, where she was being held with no bond pending a court appearance.
Lucedale police detectives and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation are investigating.
Anyone with information that can help the investigation is asked to call the Lucedale Police Department at 601-947-3261.
