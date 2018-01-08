Jackson County Deputy Jeffrey Carl Broom
Jackson County sheriff’s deputy indicted on charges involving prescription drugs

By Margaret Baker

mbbaker@sunherald.com

January 08, 2018 09:56 AM

A Jackson County deputy indicted on felony prescription drug-related charges has been placed on administrative leave.

A Marion County grand jury indicted Jeffrey Carl Broom, 47, on two felony charges of obtaining a prescription by misrepresentation and tampering with evidence. In addition, Broom was arrested on two counts of misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell placed Broom on administrative leave with pay pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

The Marion County grand jury returned the indictments in December, but Broom didn’t surrender to authorities until Jan. 4. He was released on a total bond of $9,000.

Broom has worked as a Jackson County sheriff’s deputy since December 2016.

No other information about the charges were immediately available.

Margaret Baker: 228-896-0538, @Margar45

