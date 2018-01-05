Chandler Dixon, Bryan Smith and Keaton Taylor
Three armed teens charged as adults in Hurley home invasion, sheriff says

By Justin Mitchell

jmitchell@sunherald.com

January 05, 2018 07:04 PM

Three teenagers are in jail and being charged as adults in a Hurley home invasion, Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said in a press release.

Bryan Smith, 17, and Keaton Taylor, 15, both of Hurley, along with with 15-year-old Chandler Dixon of Escatawpa were each arrested Friday afternoon on a home invasion charge.

Because of the nature of the crime, all three teens are being charged as adults and are held at the Jackson County jail without bond.

Ezell said Smith, Taylor and Dixon were armed with guns and barged into a home on Williamsburg Lane on the night of New Year’s.

The homeowner told deputies the teens kicked in the front door, threatened her son and ran away.

Ezell said more arrests are possible. The investigation is ongoing.

Justin Mitchell: 228-604-0705, @JustinMitchell_

