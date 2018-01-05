Cayce Wilson Jenkins
Cayce Wilson Jenkins Courtesy Gulfport Police Department
Cayce Wilson Jenkins Courtesy Gulfport Police Department

Crime

He offered a Gulfport cop a can of beer — while he was behind the wheel, police say

Sun Herald

January 05, 2018 12:11 PM

UPDATED 1 HOUR 5 MINUTES AGO

A Gulfport man is in custody after nearly driving into a building and handing a can of beer to an officer, police say.

Gulfport police arrested Cayce Wilson Jenkins, 48, on a charge of felony DUI on Thursday.

According a press release from the Gulfport Police Department, a witness contacted police about 10:15 p.m. Thursday in reference to a driver who nearly hit a building and reported the vehicle stopped in the 1500 block of 42nd Avenue.

Police were able to locate Jenkins before he could drive away in his Chevrolet pickup.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The release said as officers contacted Jenkins, he asked, “Do you want this?” while handing a beer to an officer.

Jenkins was arrested after police determined he was driving under the influence, the release said.

A review of Jenkins’ arrest history revealed several prior DUI arrests, including some in Gulfport in October 2007. He was also arrested for DUI by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office in November 2011, October 2014 and September 2016.

Bond was set at $30,000, and Jenkins was taken to Harrison County jail.

More Videos

Surveillance video helps police make arrest in credit card fraud case 0:13

Surveillance video helps police make arrest in credit card fraud case

Pause
(Not so) smooth criminals 2:14

(Not so) smooth criminals

Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis 2:29

Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do 1:15

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Moss Point educator found stabbed to death 1:57

Moss Point educator found stabbed to death

SEC schools want East Central basketball star 2:04

SEC schools want East Central basketball star

Get an exclusive look at a toxic waste site in Pascagoula 2:08

Get an exclusive look at a toxic waste site in Pascagoula

The history of sexual harassment in America: five things to know 4:34

The history of sexual harassment in America: five things to know

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Ja’Naya Thompson ‘became everyone’s child,’ even for the journalists who covered her tragic death 5:18

Ja’Naya Thompson ‘became everyone’s child,’ even for the journalists who covered her tragic death

  • (Not so) smooth criminals

    Sometimes plans don't quite work out as intended. Take a look at some would-be criminals who could have used a practice run or two.

(Not so) smooth criminals

Sometimes plans don't quite work out as intended. Take a look at some would-be criminals who could have used a practice run or two.

Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Surveillance video helps police make arrest in credit card fraud case 0:13

Surveillance video helps police make arrest in credit card fraud case

Pause
(Not so) smooth criminals 2:14

(Not so) smooth criminals

Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis 2:29

Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do 1:15

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Moss Point educator found stabbed to death 1:57

Moss Point educator found stabbed to death

SEC schools want East Central basketball star 2:04

SEC schools want East Central basketball star

Get an exclusive look at a toxic waste site in Pascagoula 2:08

Get an exclusive look at a toxic waste site in Pascagoula

The history of sexual harassment in America: five things to know 4:34

The history of sexual harassment in America: five things to know

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Ja’Naya Thompson ‘became everyone’s child,’ even for the journalists who covered her tragic death 5:18

Ja’Naya Thompson ‘became everyone’s child,’ even for the journalists who covered her tragic death

  • Surveillance video helps police make arrest in credit card fraud case

    Pass Christian Police are asking the public’s help in identifying a woman in connection with a credit card fraud case.

Surveillance video helps police make arrest in credit card fraud case

View More Video