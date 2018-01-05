He offered a Gulfport cop a can of beer — while he was behind the wheel, police say

A Gulfport man is in custody after nearly driving into a building and handing a can of beer to an officer, police say.
Gulfport police arrested Cayce Wilson Jenkins, 48, on a charge of felony DUI on Thursday.
According a press release from the Gulfport Police Department, a witness contacted police about 10:15 p.m. Thursday in reference to a driver who nearly hit a building and reported the vehicle stopped in the 1500 block of 42nd Avenue.
Police were able to locate Jenkins before he could drive away in his Chevrolet pickup.
Never miss a local story.
The release said as officers contacted Jenkins, he asked, “Do you want this?” while handing a beer to an officer.
Jenkins was arrested after police determined he was driving under the influence, the release said.
A review of Jenkins’ arrest history revealed several prior DUI arrests, including some in Gulfport in October 2007. He was also arrested for DUI by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office in November 2011, October 2014 and September 2016.
Bond was set at $30,000, and Jenkins was taken to Harrison County jail.
Comments