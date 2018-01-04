Man faces capital murder trial in brutal stabbing death of Moss Point educator

A Moss Point man indicted on a charge of capital murder is accused in the brutal stabbing death of a retired Moss Point educator during a robbery, court records show.
Lee Andrew Gipson, 24, is accused of stabbing Willie Clarence Williams, 64, more than 50 times during the alleged robbery.
Gipson has pleaded not guilty.
Gipson is tentatively scheduled to go to trial next week.
Moss Point police began the investigation after Williams’ body was discovered at his home on Charles Street on Aug. 19, 2016.
An autopsy showed Williams had died of the more than 50 stab wounds.
According to court records, the murder occurred on or between Aug. 17 and Aug. 19, 2016.
Gipson has remained jailed without bond since his arrest.
At the time of the killing, Williams was described as a caring but stern educator.
A 1970 graduate of Magnolia High School in Moss Point, Williams earned his bachelor’s and doctoral degree from the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg.
During his 32-year career as an educator, Williams served as a teacher, principal, assistant principal, assistant school superintendent and interim superintendent in the Moss Point School District. He also taught classes in the Pascagoula School District prior to his retirement.
His death left a community in mourning.
If convicted of the killing, Gipson is facing a sentence of up to life in prison without parole or death.
