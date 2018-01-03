22 shots were fired outside this bar. Nobody has been arrested.

Biloxi police are investigating multiple shots fired outside of Sideways Sports Bar and Grill on Lameuse Street last week. The Biloxi Police Department filed a lawsuit against the bar on Dec. 27, 2016, saying the dance club was a public nuisance. Police reported 131 calls for service in five months, including calls about assault, disorderly conduct, drug violations and public drunkenness. Amanda McCoy amccoy@sunherald.com File