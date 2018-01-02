Man arrested for a second time after Biloxi police discover full DUI history

A man arrested by Biloxi police in February is in jail again for a crime officers say he committed almost a year ago.
Joshua Satterfield, 24, was arrested on a charge of DUI 2nd offense on Feb. 1, 2017, police investigator Justin Branning said.
But it wasn’t Satterfield’s second DUI arrest, Branning said.
Branning said Satterfield has been convicted of DUI three times in the last three years and has more DUI charges pending.
Satterfield was taken into police custody Tuesday on a charge of DUI 4th offense.
He is held at the Harrison County jail on a $25,000 bond set by Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain.
Justin Mitchell: 228-604-0705, @JustinMitchell_
