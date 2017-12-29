She was driving into oncoming traffic, a caller reported. Police say they know why.

A Gulfport woman accused of nearly hitting several cars on Pass Road was driving impaired, police say, in spite of her five previous DUI arrests and at least two DUI convictions.
A witness called police about 7:25 p.m. Saturday to report a reckless driver was driving into oncoming traffic on Pass Road at Jody Nelson Road and was swerving, nearly hitting a number of vehicles, a Gulfport Police Department press release says.
The driver was Brittany Faith Beck, 39, of Gulfport, police say.
The caller followed her vehicle until police reached her.
She stopped her car in a parking lot, got out and got back in the driver’s seat. Police stopped her before she could drive off. She was noticeably impaired, police said.
Officers arrested her and a detective began checking on her background.
She was jailed early Sunday morning.
Justice Court Judge Melvin Ray signed an arrest warrant on a charge of DUI third offense, a felony. He also set her bond at $50,000.
Her charge could be upgraded to a fourth offense when the background investigation is finished, police said.
Beck is being held with no bond at the Harrison County jail.
Circuit Court warrants have been issued on her two DUI convictions from arrests in 2015, the jail docket shows.
A DUI third offense is punishable by one to five years in prison.
Under a new DUI law, a fourth offense — or lifetime DUI — carries a maximum prison term of 10 years. It also comes with a long license suspension and hefty fines.
