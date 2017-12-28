One arrested, one wanted in Bay St. Louis shooting and crash

One man was arrested and another is wanted in a Bay St. Louis shooting that left two people wounded and one person injured from being hit by a vehicle.
The shooting and crash was reported about 3 p.m. Dec. 17, said Bay Police Chief Gary Ponthieux.
Officers found a crashed van that had come to rest in a yard on Sycamore Street, Pontheiux said, and two gunshot victims were inside.
Officers found a person who had been struck by a vehicle nearby on Francis Street.
All three victims knew each other, Ponthieux said. They were all treated at area hospitals.
Police on Thursday arrested Pharoah Lyons, 45. He faces two aggravated assault charges.
Police are still looking for 29-year-old Khristopher McDonald. A warrant has been issued for his arrest on an aggravated assault charge.
Anyone with information about the incident should call the Bay Police Department at 228-467-9222.
Justin Mitchell: 228-604-0705, @JustinMitchell_
