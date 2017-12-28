They used victim’s credit card at Super Walmart, police say. Who are they?

Police have released pictures from security cameras of a couple accused of using a victim’s credit card at the Super Walmart on CT Switzer Road.
The man and woman used the card Nov. 27 for more than $500 in food and clothing, Biloxi Police Investigator Justin Branning said.
If you recognize them or have information that can help identify them, call the Biloxi Police Department at 228-392-0641, its Criminal Investigations Division at 228-435-6112, or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.
Or email the department’s Criminal Intelligence Unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us or give a tip online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
