A deputy was parked nearby when shots rang out from vehicle on Canal Road, sheriff says

A Harrison County deputy was parked across the street from Denny’s restaurant at Flying J Travel Plaza on Canal Road on Wednesday night when he heard shots fired from a vehicle, Sheriff Troy Peterson said.
The deputy stopped a vehicle with four people ages 16 to 19 and learned the shots were fired from a vehicle that fled, Peterson said.
Deputies detained the four for questioning.
The other vehicle, occupied by two people, fled.
“We know who both of them are,” Peterson said. “We know who the shooter is.”
The deputy reported shots fired at 6:26 p.m.
It all happened in the parking lot, Peterson said.
The four detained didn’t fire any shots, he said. They and the two sought are believed to be from Gulfport.
A motive for the shooting wasn’t immediately available.
The shooting is under investigation.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
