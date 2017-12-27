Police want to ID thief who took a Dodge pickup and camper from a Gulfport business

Gulfport police are asking for the public’s help to identify the person caught on surveillance camera taking a pickup truck and camper from Dad’s Camper Outlet on Christmas Eve.
A golf cart was also taken, but it was later found near the business, according to a press release from the Gulfport Police Department.
Police were called to the camper lot on U.S. 29 about 4 p.m. Christmas day.
A Dodge pickup truck and Jayco Camper were taken overnight, police say, and electronic items were removed from several campers on the property.
The truck and the camper were recovered from a residence in Harrison County on Tuesday, police say, but authorities are still looking for the suspect.
Anyone who can identify the suspect or give information about the incident should call the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959.
